With test and wider field, Congress opens up selection of NSUI president

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at NSUI convention in 2015. File Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at NSUI convention in 2015. File

“List the top five issues facing the country currently. Write 300 words explaining your position on any one issue.”

This is, as it suggests, a question from a general knowledge test for job applicants. The job being applied for, however, is not a corporate or government one. It is that of the president of the National Students Union of India, the student wing of the Congress.

The Congress has for the first time come out with an open application for selecting the NSUI president, to the chagrin of a number of party leaders.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi have set up a committee headed by AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik to oversee the process for appointment of the NSUI national president. Besides Wasnik, the committee includes AICC secretary in charge of NSUI Girish Chodankar, former Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Natarajan, Krishna Allavuru, Yashasvi Mishra, Ruchi Gupta and former presidents of the students body. Allavuru is considered close to Rahul, while Gupta is associated with the AICC’s SC department.

Mishra was one of the faces of the students’ agitation at the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. “To my knowledge, Yashasvi Mishra is not even a member of the NSUI,” said one senior leader.

Many in the party are surprised over the way a national party is going about the exercise of selecting future leaders.

“Look at the eligibility criteria. An NSUI activist at any level who has completed at least one year with the organisation can apply for the job. How can you allow anybody who has completed just one year in NSUI to apply? That way the entire country will apply,” a leader said.

“The NSUI and the Youth Congress are sword arms of the Congress party. Now we have started appointing NSUI presidents like this. There will be screening of applications, short-listing, interviews… and persons with one year’s experience in the organisation can apply… Is this taking people for a corporate job?” one leader said.

A senior leader, who is part of the exercise, dismissed the criticism. Last time, the selection had been limited to a field of national office-bearers, state presidents and state vice-presidents of the NSUI. “Those who were interested among them were asked to submit applications. This time we have opened up the entire process. Even a college unit president can apply. We are looking for a student activist, not a leader,” the leader said. “Have you seen such a process in the ABVP or the SFI? You will not find such an open process in any student body. Many student activists have appreciated the process,” he added.

There is a two-page form inviting applications for the national president. Besides personal details including the month and year of joining the NSUI, it asks applicants to specify if they have electoral ambitions spelling out the level and state, criminal cases pending against them, if any, major achievements and activities in NSUI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now