With Rs 10 cr, Yogi government to revamp parks, memorials built during Maya regime

The Yogi Adityanath government, in an apparent move to reach out to the Dalit community, has decided to revamp parks and memorials developed during the Mayawati government from 2007 to 2012. Funds of around Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for repairs and pending works approved in the projects.

The BSP had earlier alleged that the projects, developed at a cost of around Rs 6,000 crore in honour of Dalit leaders, were neglected by the previous SP regime. On May 13, BSP chief Mayawati said if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was concerned of Kanshiram and the cause espoused by him, then he must ensure the upkeep of these memorials.

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) secretary Jaishankar Dubey, confirming the development, told The Indian Express that work of repairing lights at the Kanshiram Memorial had already started, while works in other memorials will be started soon through e-tendering.

The money will be released from the Rs 120-crore corpus fund created by the Mayawati government for this purpose. LDA sources said that money under this head was not realised in the last few years.

“Repairing of lights in these memorials and parks will be done in the first phase. Fountains too will be repaired. Damaged stones will be replaced. The green area has dried due to lack of irrigation. This will be fixed. Also, the light bulbs and halogen lights installed in these buildings would be replaced with LED lights to save energy,” said Dubey. The previous government had decided to shut most lights in these parks and memorials to save on energy.

The memorials and parks that Mayawati government had developed include Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal, Ambedkar Samajik Parivaratn Prateek Sthal, Ambedkar Vihar, Ambedkar Gomti Vihar Khand-1 and 2, Kanshiram Green (Eco) Garden and Kanshiram Smarak Sthal. Most were developed by the UP Rajkiya Niraman Nigam (UPRNN) but LDA was the nodal agency for its development.

The previous government had alleged financial irregularities in construction of these parks and memorials. BSP had denied these.

Mayawati government had formed a high-level committee — Memorials, Sthals and Institutions Management, Protection and Maintenance Committee — to manage and maintain all memorials in the state capital. A senior LDA official informed that many of these projects were handed over to this committee incomplete. He informed that government has directed to write to UPRNN and other agencies engaged in project to complete the pending works as well.

The government also sanctioned Rs 7 lakh for providing food to Buddhist monks who visit Buddha Vihar Shanti Upwan, which was developed opposite Kanshiram Memorial on VIP Road in Alambagh. The fund has been released for next seven months.

