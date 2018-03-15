RJD win will make Araria a haven for terrorists: Giriraj Singh

BJP leader Giriraj Singh. (File) BJP leader Giriraj Singh. (File)

A day after Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) retained the Araria Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Thursday said Araria would become a haven for terrorists.

“Araria keval seemavarti ilaka nhi hai, keval Nepal aur Bengal se judha nhi hai. Ek kattarpanthi vichardhara ko unhone janam diya hai, Yeh Bihar ke liye khatra nhi hai desh ke liye khatra hoga. Woh atankwadiyon ka gadh banega” (RJD’s win is not only dangerous for Bihar but for the entire country. It has given birth to communal ideologies in that place. It will become a haven for terrorists), Giriraj Siingh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In Araria, RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam defeated his nearest BJP rival Pradip Kumar Singh by over 60,000 votes. The bye-election to the Araria seat was necessitated after the death of sitting RJD lawmaker Mohd Taslimuddin.

Earlier, in a video, BJP chief Nityanand was heard saying that Araria will become a ‘den of ISI’ if RJD wins. He also said if Pradip Singh from BJP wins, it will remain a place of patriots.

Dedicating the win to the people of Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav called the results “a victory of ideology of RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.” BJP’s Sushil Modi, meanwhile, said that the party accepts the mandate of the people.

Reacting to the results, former Chief Minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi said, “BJP should stop working for its face value and instead put in efforts to work for the people. That’s the only way in which they can improve or else they will face the same result in the 2019 elections as they have in this bypoll.” Manjhi had recently joined the grand alliance after walking away from NDA government.

