With raincoat jibe, Prime Minister has lowered dignity of his office: Rahul

Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today said he had lowered the dignity of his office by his “raincoat” jibe against Manmohan Singh in Parliament. “The Prime Minister’s office is not an ordinary one. Great honour is associated with it. So by targeting his predecessor in that manner the Prime minister has lowered the dignity of his office,” Rahul said, addressing an election rally here. Referring to the former prime minister in course of his speech in the Rajya Sabha yesterday, Modi had said “Dr sahab’s” image remained clean despite his government being mired in scams, as only he knew the art of bathing with his raincoat on.

Rahul also asked Modi to give an account of his performance during the two and a half years of his tenure, accusing him of doing nothing except helping 50 industrialist companies close to him and making the whole country stand in queues with the note ban.

Accusing Modi of coming to power by making big promises to people like bringing back thousands of crores of blackmoney stashed away in foreign countries and depositing 15 lakh in everyone’s account, he asked what happened to those commitments.

He also patted the back of Harish Rawat for his emphasis on employment for the youths.

“I am happy that Rawatji is issuing unemployment allowance cards among the youth and arranging for their skill training to help them stand on their own feet,” Rahul, who was here to campaign for party candidates for the February 15 polls, said.