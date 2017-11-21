Rahul Gandhi’s elevation will help BJP to make India ‘Congress-free’, taunts Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath called Congress a ‘dynastic party’. (File Photo) Yogi Adityanath called Congress a ‘dynastic party’. (File Photo)

A day after the Congress Working Committee paved the way for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as the party chief, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday mocked him, saying that it would make easier the task of the BJP to achieve a ‘Congress-free’ India.

“By becoming Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will make easier our task to make India ‘Congress-mukt’ (Congress-free),” Adityanath said.

Describing the Congress a “dynastic party”, the Uttar Pradesh CM also wondered why there was so much fuss surrounding Rahul’s election when he had to eventually be the party president after Sonia Gandhi.

“Congress represents dynastic rule and after Sonia it has to be Rahul. What is the need to make such a hue and cry? Slogan of ‘Congress-free India’ given by Modiji during the 2014 polls will be very easy after Rahul takes charge,” Adityanath said.

Hitting out at Adityanath over his remarks, Congress leader Akilesh Pratap Singh said the Uttar Pradesh CM was speaking out of fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “BJP is ruining the country, everyone knows this. Even the BJP leaders accept this off the record. Yogi Adityanath is talking about Rahulji out of fear of Modi. Congress is the only party that ensures development and works for the pepole,” he said.

Meanwhile, UP BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi said Rahul’s elevation before results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections was a sign that the Congress’ “nervousness”.

“Congress has understood that it will have to taste defeat in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and local body polls (in Uttar Pradesh). And after defeat, Rahul’s elevation will make Congress uncomfortable, which is why Sonia Gandhi wants to give charge to Rahul Gandhi in sheer nervousness,” he said.

“Despite Rahul Gandhi’s attempts, the graph of Congress is coming down and the states are becoming Congress-free. Rahul is politically immature and he has to understand Hindustan for becoming a mass leader and that does not seem possible,” he said.

With PTI inputs

