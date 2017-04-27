With quarries shut, civic body’s road repair stalled

EVEN as the pre-monsoon road repair work has come to a stop after several quarries were shut down a week ago on Thane collector Mahendra Kalyankar’s orders, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to identify alternative sources for the material required.

Apart from considering temporary solutions such as using quarries in Panvel, Nashik and Pune, the BMC is also planning to approach Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis against the shutting down of the Kalyan units.

Civic officials of the roads department said there were quarries in Panvel and on Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation land that are still open, but the construction aggregate (used in road works) procured from there would not suffice.

“Apart from the BMC, there are ongoing works of other agencies such as the public works department, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and also the housing industry. The material would not be enough for our 583 roads alone. We are considering bringing the material from Nashik and Pune, so that at least the monsoon work can be completed,” said an official.

The BMC says it was unaware of the Thane collector’s order to shut the quarries by March 31.

“The contractors never informed us. We only came to know about it about three days ago. We have directed all the ward officers to ensure that the roads on which the excavation work is yet to begin should be put on hold until the situation normalises. We are also planning to approach the CM with the request that the order be revoked in the larger interest of the city’s infrastructure,” said a senior official from the roads department.

While officials are exploring options, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said: “We have approached the Thane Collector to divert the aggregate material remaining in the quarries to the BMC for the pre-monsoon road works. We are looking for alternative sources too and will ensure that the work is completed before the monsoon.”

Kalyankar had earlier issued orders to shut down the quarries by March 31, since the companies had failed to comply with the norms of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board as well as the environment ministry.

“We can consider the BMC’s request of diverting the remaining aggregate for its road works, but the order cannot be lifted and the quarries will remain shut. There are other quarries in Bhiwandi, Ambarnath and also in Mumbai region where the BMC can source the material from,” Kalyankar said.

He further pointed out that his order only applies to the 70-odd quarries which come under the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

“There are five quarries under the MIDC, of which three are functional and 21 others under the forest department don’t fall under my jurisdiction. The material for road works can be sourced from there,” the collector said.

He added that the matter was under litigation with the National Green Tribunal and the next hearing was scheduled on May 3.

Meanwhile, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and requested the chief minister to ‘personally and urgently intervene into the issue of quarry work being halted in Thane’, which has ‘adversely affected procurement of materials for road works and pre monsoon works by the BMC and road agencies’.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

