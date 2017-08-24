With prayer on lips, Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s followers pack roads, parks

Dera followers at a park near the Panchkula district court on Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo/Jaipal Singh) Dera followers at a park near the Panchkula district court on Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo/Jaipal Singh)

Nearly 48 hours are left for the verdict in the rape case against Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, but the roads and public parks in Panchkula around the Sector 1 CBI Court are already filled with hordes of his followers – praying for a favourable verdict and waiting for the godman’s appearance in the city. The number rose to thousands on Wednesday.

“No one has directed us to come here. It is the faith that has brought us here. Wherever Babaji goes, we follow him. My life is because of him and whatever he says, I will do,” said Gurpreet Singh (18), a Class XII student from Patiala, managing the crowd and vehicle parking outside the Naam Charcha Ghar at Sector 23 with a stick in his hand.

While there is no official figures of how many followers have managed to enter Panchkula till Wednesday evening, sources within the Dera say the number has already swelled to 50K, who have already spread themselves across sectors close to the CBI Court. The followers have put up in parks, on roads under the shadow of trees and even the tunnels of Zirakpur-Panchkula flyover.

Despite the police presence and restrictions in and around the city, the followers on Wednesday shifted base from the Sector 23 Naam Charcha Ghar to parks and roads close to the Tau Devi Lal Stadium – which is within a few kilometres of the trial court. By evening, the followers had even occupied the parks at Sector 2 – adjacent to Sector 1 where the court is located.

The followers – many with their whole families – carrying bags containing clothes, food, water and essential items say they do not know what the verdict would be or when they would have to return to their villages. By evening, the Dera followers pitched a tent inside the park close to the stadium.

Those who arrive in the city are not just coming from Punjab, Haryana or Chandigarh but many believers of the godman reached here even from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. After de-boarding at various bus stops and the railway station, the followers move in groups towards sectors close to the court.

“On Tuesday, I saw on television that the verdict is coming on Friday. I couldn’t wait and boarded a bus. I am here since yesterday night and will not leave till I hear the news that Babaji is freed of all charges,” said Harpeet Singh, a Bathinda resident, whose family has been associated with the sect for the last 16 years. He quickly adds, “If something wrong is announced, I will sacrifice my life for Babaji. Enough of peace!” Ask him the reason for the sacrifice and Singh says, “Babaji has helped me when my life was running through a financial turmoil. My entire family is indebted to him. Like me, there are thousands of people who have been helped by Babaji.”

At the Sector 23 park, a quiet censorship on the followers on talking to media was also visible. “Simran karte raho (Keep praying). If any journalist comes, tell them to talk to the seniors,” says a woman coordinator, who refused to reveal the reason for her advice to the followers.

“I don’t know where the court is located. Our leader told us that we have to sit in this park for the next two days,” said Reenu from Ganga Nagar. She, alongwith her seven-year-old child, reached Panchkula on Wednesday morning. “I took one set of clothes for me and my son. I know the charges against Pitaji are wrong. How can such a pious man do such an act.”

