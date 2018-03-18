With no claims pending, Gadchiroli shows the way

In 2010, Zingu Dallu’s claim to his one-acre field, which he has tilled “for several years”, was cleared under the Forest Rights Act. (Express photo by Deepak Daware) In 2010, Zingu Dallu’s claim to his one-acre field, which he has tilled “for several years”, was cleared under the Forest Rights Act. (Express photo by Deepak Daware)

Leaning against his walking stick, Zingu Dallu Kadiyami, “at least 100 years old”, says he is guarding his crops because his son is away. In 2010, Kadiyami got this one-acre field, where he grows vegetables and chillies, under the Forest Rights Act (FRA). “I had been farming on it for many years before that. But when I got the land in 2010, I got it registered in my son Yashu’s name,” says Kadiyami.

The farmer from Kokadkasa village is among 31,114 farmers — both tribals and non-tribals — in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district whose claims to land under the Forest Rights Act have been cleared since the law came into force in 2008. In a state where implementation of the law has been highly uneven — 21 districts showed zero implementation, according to a 2017 report — Gadchiroli is a bright spot, topping the state with more than 66 per cent of “minimum potential achieved”.

“Much of this was made possible since 2009,” recalls Devaji Tofa who, as a young man, had led the movement for distribution of individual and community forest rights (IFR and CFR) in Mendha-Lekha village of Gadchiroli more than 30 years ago.

It was this movement that eventually led to the formulation of FRA in 2006, turning Gadchiroli, a district that is among key Naxal-affected districts in the country, into the cradle of the forest rights agitation in the country.

The surge in FRA claims settled in Gadchiroli has also coincided with a rise in the bank loans availed. According to P M Bhosale, Lead District Manager at the Bank of India branch in Gadchiroli, loan offtake went up from Rs 62 crore in 2011 to Rs 122 crore in 2014-15. In the subsequent two years, however, it fell to Rs 115.63 crore and Rs 118.47 crore. “This was possibly due to a loan restructuring done last year,” says Bhosale.

Signs of Gadchiroli’s success in implementing FRA can be seen in its remotest tribal corners spread across the district’s 10 tehsils — in its fields that have wells, diesel pumps, tractors and other agricultural implements; and in its use of sustainable agricultural techniques such as farm ponds (pits dug at a lower level so that surface runoff is channelised into them) and bunded paddy fields.

Of the 36,108 claims received since 2009 at the district-level scrutiny committee led by the collector, 31,114 have been granted and 4,820 rejected. Of the claims finally granted, 16,541 were of tribals and 14,573 that of Other Traditional Forest Dwellers. Officials say currently, no claims are pending with the district-level committee.

Kokadkasa village, which has a population of 163 people, has 14 farm ponds, all of which have been dug on land where owners have individual forest rights under the Act. These have come up since 2010, when Gadchiroli started the process of distributing pattas (title deeds) on ‘encroached’ forest land to beneficiaries under the Act.

Such ponds can be seen in neighbouring village too — Chavela with a population of 600 has eight ponds, Jappi has 65 ponds for its 350 people and Kondawahi, with a population of 680, has 80 farm ponds, 60 of those dug on land whose owners have individual forest rights.

Initially, the administration dug farm ponds in select villages under a 100 per cent funding scheme, but in 2016, the scheme was extended to all villages, with the government providing Rs 50,000 and the remaining amount borne by farmers.

“Most tribals use these ponds for fish cultivation too. That not only adds to their income but also provides them nourishment as they also consume the fish,” says Agriculture Assistant S S Shingne, who rides his motorcycle to 34 villages under his jurisdiction, “to take government schemes to farmers”.

Anand Narote, 35, from Chavela village, says “I got 1.38 ha under IFR. I got a farm pond dug this year. Until last season, I used to sow only paddy in the kharif season, but from next year, I will be able to sow rabi crops too. Last year, there wasn’t enough rain and I lost my entire paddy crop, but with this pond, I won’t have that problem next season.”

Besides, Community Forest Rights, which gave tribal communities a voice in forest and wildlife conservation and gave them the right to manage resources there, changed the fortunes of villages in the districts, with many gram sabhas earning crores through the auction of tendu and bamboo.

