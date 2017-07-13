If Nitish Kumar takes over as Congress chief, Opposition has a chance against Modi: Ramachandra Guha

Historian Ramachandra Guha said there is no one in the Opposition today who stands a chance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an interview with NDTV, he put his faith in Nitish Kumar, saying it would be his ‘fantasy’ to see the Bihar Chief Minister at the helm of the Opposition. Guha was giving an interview on the 10th anniversary of his book, ‘India After Gandhi’.
“Nitish Kumar is a leader without a party. Congress is a party without a leader. If a friendly takeover of the Congress party is organised by Nitish Kumar, I think the Opposition has a chance. That’s not going to happen, but as a democrat, that would be my fantasy,” he said the interview to NDTV.
On the current organisational structure of the Congress, Guha said, “Rahul Gandhi would do himself, his party and the country the greatest favour if he chooses another profession.” He added, “Maybe we don’t need the Congress party… maybe some other party will emerge.”
Guha’s book, ‘India After Gandhi’, was originally published in 2007. It is now being released with an additional segment on events from the last decade, including the decline of the Congress party, the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, economic growth, environmental degradation and the situation in Kashmir.
In the interview, Guha described PM Modi as the most ‘driven’ politician in the country. “PM Modi’s levels of energy is inexhaustible, his commitment to the craft of politics is unparalleled. That’s what gives him is momentum, his power, his strength and dominance,” he told NDTV. However, he opined that the people who voted for him thinking he would distance himself from the Hindu fundamentalists or bring about economic reform have been disappointed.
- Jul 13, 2017 at 3:03 pmNitish is a soft peddler of Hindutva and an opportunist of the worst kind. He has no credibility as a public leader. Whatever re tion he had earned was during the last tenure. This time with the liquor ban he has only dumped Post Manu Brahminical morality as state ideology which is not only autocratic but reflective of his appalling ignorance of and hatred towards cultural differences and diversities that are not necessarily dictated by outrageous high caste and brahminical moral codes. Arguably Nitish is the worst choice as a leader. This is his last stint as a public figure with some eminence, by next election he would be untraceable especially with the rise of BJP and Junior Lalus emerging as major political forces to be reckoned.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 3:01 pmThe future of India will see a very dark period if such unprincipled alliances take charge of the country. What is needed is congress getting out of dynasty control and into the hands of a mature patriotic personReply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 3:00 pmHe is stating this for the Presidential votes, he doesn't give a about Nitish Kumar. Yeah the honest boss of a dishonest lot, haven't we gone through this before, wasn't Manmohan telling us the same or was Manmohan dishonest boss of the dishonest lot?Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 3:02 pmNo matter what cover you put around $_hit , $_hit remains $_hit. You can wrap it with Manmohan or Nitish does the flavor change. Maybe for Guha, because that's what he have for breakfast, lunch and dinner.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 2:45 pmThe guy is out of his depths and just yapping ! Where will the Italian mafia go ? They are still dreaming of more 2G CWG Coalgate etcReply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 2:35 pmRamachandra how can u ignore history that it is Nitish who after drubbing in 2014 LS polls joined hands with fodder scam convict Laloo is this not corruption. Congress is identified with Nehru-Gandhi and Nitish is not a Gandhi who stood by truth where as Nitish is fly which will sit on jaggery after sitting on human excretaReply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 2:34 pmRG should retire from politics for not only his own good but also of congress and indiaReply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 2:34 pmMr Guha, your book won't be read by Congress men. How dare you suggest Rahul Gandhi is a dud and Nitish should lead congress party. Ha ha haReply
