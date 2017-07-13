If Nitish Kumar takes over as Congress chief, Opposition has a chance against Modi: Ramachandra Guha

Historian Ramachandra Guha said there is no one in the Opposition today who stands a chance against PM Modi (Express Photo, File) Historian Ramachandra Guha said there is no one in the Opposition today who stands a chance against PM Modi (Express Photo, File)

Historian Ramachandra Guha said there is no one in the Opposition today who stands a chance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an interview with NDTV, he put his faith in Nitish Kumar, saying it would be his ‘fantasy’ to see the Bihar Chief Minister at the helm of the Opposition. Guha was giving an interview on the 10th anniversary of his book, ‘India After Gandhi’.

“Nitish Kumar is a leader without a party. Congress is a party without a leader. If a friendly takeover of the Congress party is organised by Nitish Kumar, I think the Opposition has a chance. That’s not going to happen, but as a democrat, that would be my fantasy,” he said the interview to NDTV.

On the current organisational structure of the Congress, Guha said, “Rahul Gandhi would do himself, his party and the country the greatest favour if he chooses another profession.” He added, “Maybe we don’t need the Congress party… maybe some other party will emerge.”

Guha’s book, ‘India After Gandhi’, was originally published in 2007. It is now being released with an additional segment on events from the last decade, including the decline of the Congress party, the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, economic growth, environmental degradation and the situation in Kashmir.

In the interview, Guha described PM Modi as the most ‘driven’ politician in the country. “PM Modi’s levels of energy is inexhaustible, his commitment to the craft of politics is unparalleled. That’s what gives him is momentum, his power, his strength and dominance,” he told NDTV. However, he opined that the people who voted for him thinking he would distance himself from the Hindu fundamentalists or bring about economic reform have been disappointed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd