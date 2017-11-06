With help from Mauritius, UP’s sugar production can meet international standards, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File/Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File/Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said his government would take help from Mauritius in sugarcane research to get sugar production in the state at par with international standards. He was speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow shortly after returning from a three-day trip to the country.

Speaking about Mauritius having a 51 per cent Hindu population and how those who migrated from India to Mauritius decades ago had still preserved their culture, Adityanath cited examples like a sacred pond called ‘Ganga Talao’, a 108-ft-tall statue of goddess Durga, over 350 temples and the Ramayana Center for research in Mauritius. He further said that considering the country’s position in the “Hind Mahasagar” (Indian Ocean), Mauritius is significant not only from the point of view of trade, but security as well.

The chief minister said his government was also working on a proposal to set-up a “Pravasi Bhartiya Bhawan” in Varanasi along with a museum to depict the history of Girmitiya labourers, who had migrated to Mauritius over a century ago. Apart from tracing the roots of these labourers along with the Mauritius government, UP government officials would also visit Kolkata, from where these labourers had left the country, said Adityanath.

“They have saved their culture in adverse situations. Be it Bhojpuri, Hindi, Tulsi, Ramayna, they preserved it all. They also got cultural heritage status for Bhojpuri Gawai from UNESCO,” said the chief minister. He also said that while a section is also working on ensuring the inclusion of Bhojpuri in the curriculum of schools in Mauritius, there is also a Hindi secretariat in the country.

Stating that Mauritius had the potential to become a “world trade centre”, Adityanath said that though people of Indian origin are settled there in large numbers and hold important posts, the country’s economy is still in the hands of people with originate from France. He said efforts are on not only to bring in technical experts and investment from there, but to also ensure Indian businessmen also invest in that country.

The CM indicated that both the Centre and state government were working on reviving the Buddhist Circuit project and a plan to establishing a Buddhist Research Centre in UP as well.

“Budha par ab shodh Cheen kare bari ajeeb si baat hai. Budh ke bare mein jo de sakte hain, hum de sakte hain,” (It is strange that China now does research on Budh. Whatever can be provided about Budh, it is us who can provide it). He further said that it would be strange if China today makes a claim over Buddha, adding that most related to him are in India, especially UP and Bihar.

Adityanath said that the state government has also invited those associated with the Maitriya Budha project for discussion to understand the reasons for the project being a non-starter after over 15 years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App