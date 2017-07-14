With eye on China standoff, MPs to seek full use of defence funds

In 2016-17, the defence ministry did not use Rs 6,886 crore for modernisation, and the amount was transferred to revenue expenditure to meet an increased salary bill. In 2016-17, the defence ministry did not use Rs 6,886 crore for modernisation, and the amount was transferred to revenue expenditure to meet an increased salary bill.

The parliamentary standing committee on defence has decided to send a five-member delegation to ask the government to ensure that the complete defence budget is expended, and not returned unused by the ministry, keeping in mind the standoff with China in Sikkim.

This was decided during an informal discussion at the meeting of the committee on June 30, when the committee had met to discuss its agenda for travel to defence establishments in Pune and Chennai.

According to two MPs present at the meeting, many members of the committee referred to statement by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on June 29, threatening India with dire consequences for the standoff. The members concluded that the Chinese issued such a threat because of the poor state of defence modernisation of India, caused by unutilised budgetary allocations for defence over the past few years.

In 2016-17, the defence ministry did not use Rs 6,886 crore for modernisation, and the amount was transferred to revenue expenditure to meet an increased salary bill. In the past decade, Rs 51,515 crore has been returned from the budget for capital acquisitions. In its various reports since 2014, the committee, headed by BJP MP Major General B C Khanduri (retd), has adversely commented on the amount of the defence budget being returned every year. It has also asked the government to ensure a mechanism so that funds are not returned but rolled over to the next financial year.

In its 31st report presented to Parliament in March, the committee noted that the defence ministry had “admitted the utility of creation of a non-lapsable, roll-over fund for capital cannot be completely negated as the same would help in eliminating the prevailing uncertainty in providing adequate funds for defence capability development and infrastructure projects”. A proposal seeking in-principle approval for creation of such an account was sent by defence ministry to finance ministry in February, but was turned down. With Jaitley now holding charge of both ministries, members of the panel feel there is an opportunity to push the proposal through.

The delegation will meet Jaitley during Parliament’s upcoming monsoon session.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App