With business and marital ties Patidars look to unite nationally

To unite Kurmi community (Patidar) from across the country and promote inter-state community-based business activities, the youth wing of Akhil Bhartiya Kurmi Kshtriya Maha Sabha organised a meeting of Kurmi businessmen in Surat.

Nearly 20 Kurmi businessmen from six states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan — reached Surat and met with 27 Patidar textile and diamond businessmen. Apart from forging business ties, Patidar businessmen also expressed interest in forming marital ties with Kurmis from other states due to fewer Patidar women in Gujarat and as a result many Patidar men marry tribal girls from South Gujarat.

In last few years, the Samast Patidar Samaj of Surat started inter-state community marriages among Patidars in Surat. Over hundreds of girls got married in mass marriage programmes here in the last few years. “Our motto is to develop ‘Beti-Rothi’ relations among the Patidars across the country. We want to promote marriage within the community as well as business relations. This will help by uniting the entire community which is 22 per cent nationally. Many Patidars in Gujarat are wealthy, while some in other states are comparatively poorer. The Patidars in other states are into production of goods and not trading activities. We want to promote the trading aspect of business so that Patidars in all the states benefit from the business,” said Dharmik Malaviya, Surat co-convenor of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samithi.

While Surat Patidar businessmen showed interest in purchasing sugar free rice produced in Chhattisgarh and fire crackers of Sivakasi, the visiting businessmen were keen about Surat’s textile and diamond businesses. Dhananjay Verma, a local businessman from Raipur and national convenor of ABKKMS, said that their meeting was productive. “We can unite our community nationally and even help them to develop business. The Patidar businessmen of Surat will visit other states in the days ahead. We decided that such inter-state community business meetings will be held in different states. The Surat diamond industry has shortage of skilled man power. Diamond merchants have shown interest in developing such skill among the Kurmi community of other states,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App