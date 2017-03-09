With BJP’s help, Sena nominee elected mayor of Mumbai

Mahadeshwar on Wednesday. PTI Mahadeshwar on Wednesday. PTI

Shiv Sena corporator Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was elected mayor of Mumbai on Wednesday with the BJP’s corporators voting for him. Mahadeshwar defeated Congress’s Vithal Lokare as he secured votes of 83 BJP and 88 Sena corporators. Only 31 Congress corporators voted for Lokare, while nine corporators from NCP, six from Samajwadi Party and one from AIMIM chose not to vote for either of them. Seven MNS corporators did not attend the first meeting of the general body.

After being elected as the mayor, Mahadeshwar took a dig at the BJP in his first speech and raised concerns over the dues the state owes to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He cited this as a financial constraint for projects taken up by the municipality.