With Akhilesh Yadav, party hopes to expand beyond age-old formula

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

In one of his first decisions soon after taking up reins of the Samajwadi Party (SP) at a convention, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav appointed his aide MLC Naresh Uttam as state party president, a position that was held by his family for 16 years.

The last state party chief who was not from the family was Ram Saran Das, a Gujjar leader from Saharanpur who held the position since 1992. In 2000, he was replaced by Shivpal Yadav, party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother and CM’s uncle.

In 2009, Akhilesh was appointed state president and continued till September last year when Shivpal took over amid a power tussle in the family.

As Akhilesh takes control, party leaders are watching how he will lead a party that has been synonymous with his father’s name.

He is expected to increase the party’s presence in urban areas where the party had registered an unprecedented victory in last assembly elections after shedding its opposition to computers and English at Akhilesh’s behest. His projects like Lucknow Metro Rail and Agra-Lucknow Expressway have been aimed at creating a support base among the urban voters.

Those close to the CM say the party is likely to work to expand its base beyond the Yadavs and Muslims. They expect the new leadership to limit the influence of the party’s first family which has over a dozen active politicians. Akhilesh’s close associates are from a cross section of society and not limited to one caste.

“The party has deviated from its socialist ideology. The first challenge before Akhilesh is to integrate it with Ram Manohar Lohia’s ideology. The second task is coming out of these restricted approaches of depending on Muslim-Yadav or Thakur-Yadav combinations and become more inclusive. His father has not been able to come out of this casteism. Akhilesh can do that,” said AK Verma, head of political science department at Kanpur’s Christ Church College. He opined the party’s Muslim support is less likely to be affected by this transition as most people and cadres believe the move had Mulayam’s tacit support.

Cabinet minister Rajendra Chaudhary, who has been closely associated with Mulayam and Akhilesh, said: “This is the beginning of new politics of new times. The last assembly election saw the caste barrier getting broken. It was not a victory just because of any caste combination. This barrier will further be broken under his leadership. It is the core ideology of the SP to oppose casteism and communalism.”