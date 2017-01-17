With AICC support for Trinamool, West Bengal Congress in a fix — to oppose or not

Insiders pointed out that Left parties are miffed at Rahul Gandhi’s invitation to Mamata for the recent joint press conference on note ban. (Source: File) Insiders pointed out that Left parties are miffed at Rahul Gandhi’s invitation to Mamata for the recent joint press conference on note ban. (Source: File)

WITH THE Congress national leadership now visibly seen to be lending more and more support to the Trinamool Congress within as well as outside Parliament, party leaders in West Bengal are in a fix — whether to still oppose Mamata Banerjee and continue with the Left, its partner in the 2016 Bengal polls. While some maintained that they have “received no instructions from the central leadership to not carry out movements with the CPM”, Congress insiders admitted that the growing proximity between AICC and Trinamool has put state leaders in an uncomfortable position.

“This has been a cause for concern, especially since the Congress took such a strong stand against the Mamata government in the last election. It has put the Congress in a precarious position,” said a leader.

Leader in the Assembly and Congress veteran Abdul Mannan, however, maintained that state and national politics are very different and that the state unit has always been given a free hand in holding its movements.

“We will start protests outside the RBI and other banks across the state from January 18 against demonetisation. We are not doing this with any other party. Many parties are protesting against demonetisation, Trinamool happens to be one of the parties… The AICC, nowhere, has said that the Congress supports Trinamool,” he said.

Pointing out that AICC has neither stopped the state Congress from continuing with floor coordination with the Left inside the Bengal Assembly nor to hold agitations alongside CPM, Mannan added: “As far as demonetisation agitation is concerned, most non-BJP parties are opposing the move. Mayawati and Mulayam have shared floor opposing it. Does that mean that they won’t fight against each other in UP elections or that we won’t fight Shiv Sena because its has also opposed it. State politics is separate from national politics. The central leadership is doing what needs to be done and so are we.”

He maintained that the state Congress will continue to fight the Mamata government.

The Left parties, however, are wary.

“The Left would not let the gap with the state Congress widen. We have left the door open for all kinds of cooperation. The CPM central committee had earlier made it clear that an electoral understanding with Congress will not be possible in the next elections. While there cannot be any formal relationship, the Left definitely wants to continue cooperating with Congress,” said a leader.

When contacted, Jadavpur MLA Sujan Chakraborty said: “Our role in West Bengal has not changed… our position is consistent. While floor coordination in the Assembly will continue, we will also cooperate with Congress outside of the Assembly.”

But insiders pointed out that Left parties are miffed at Rahul Gandhi’s invitation to Mamata for the recent joint press conference on note ban. “She was invited not as Trinamool but as the chief minister of West Bengal. If that is the case, then why wasn’t the Kerala or Tripura chief minister invited? We were all fighting against demonetisation inside Parliament, together. But when floor coordination turned into party coordination outside, we were not consulted,” said a leader.

“This initiative was taken by the Congress and not by Trinamool. Some kind of a signal has been sent to Congress cadres in West Bengal that the national leadership is with Trinamool. This has put state leaders in a difficult position… Now, they don’t know what to do… The CPM central committee’s stand to not officially ally with Congress may just cost the Left…,” the leader added.