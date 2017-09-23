With 70 mm rain, Pune sees season’s wettest week

There may be wet days ahead for the city’s residents. Express There may be wet days ahead for the city’s residents. Express

With widespread rain on six days of the week, Met officials have labelled this the wettest week for Pune this season.

Of 174 mm surplus rainfall of the 690 mm total seasonal rainfall received in Pune this year, the third week of September has contributed to about 70 mm rainfall, noted officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

“This has been rainiest week for the city, when there were rains recorded almost on all the days,” said PCS Rao, senior scientist with the weather forecasting and analysis group at IMD, Pune. With the last leg of the monsoon progressing, there could be wet days ahead for Pune residents, he added.

“With the day temperature once again likely to rise, there could be thunderstorm activity accompanied by light-to-moderate rain at some parts of the city and neighbouring areas in the week ahead, mostly during the late evening period,” said Rao.

This week saw sporadic rise in rainfall across Maharashtra, with several locations like Harnai in Ratnagiri, Mumbai reporting record rainfall for September.

