With 22 seats, main Opposition party in state; yet a dream turns sour

The Aam Aadmi Party’s high point in Punjab was in January 2016, a year before the Assembly elections, when a massive crowd turned up for a party rally in Muktsar. Farmers bussed in by the Shiromani Akali Dal abandoned the Akali public meeting and went off to hear AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Congress and Akali party workers stole into the rally to check out what this new party was doing right; their top leadership fearful of the debutants.

Political watchers differ over the exact moment that AAP’s Punjab dream began slipping away. Was it with the suspension of two of its MPs in 2014? Or did the troubles really begin in mid-2016, when a blame game ensued, after the faulty design of the AAP Youth Manifesto cover placed the broom, the party’s symbol, controversially alongside the Golden Temple. This was quickly followed by the suspension of the party’s Punjab unit chief Sucha Singh Chottepur?

Adding insult to injury, despite AAP winning 22 seats, it is seen so weakened by its electoral defeat and internal turmoil that it does not occupy the mindspace a principal Opposition party usually should. While Congress refuses to acknowledge AAP as a serious Opposition party, the Akalis too have not let a crushing defeat affect their persona of being the defenders of the ‘Panth’.

Leader of the Opposition H S Phoolka says the Congress and the Akalis are pretending that AAP doesn’t affect them. “If there was no danger from AAP, why is Congress trying to poach our MLAs? It is happening every day and they have failed miserably. As for Akalis, they are just bluffing and running away from reality,” he says.

Phoolka has not been allotted the house designated for the Leader of Opposition in the much coveted Sector 2 of Chandigarh, next to the Chief Minister’s residence. Instead, he has been given a house in far away Sector 16.

Realising that the party needs to get some positive traction before the next assembly session in a month’s time, Phoolka has now launched a ‘Punjab Yatra’ to ascertain from people what kind of issues should be raised in the assembly. Party workers believe that some gambits by Kejriwal, particularly his pandering to Sikh hardliners, lost them the crucial votes of the moderate Hindu and Sikh voters.

“The Congress, Akalis and some sections of media started portraying us as Khalistanis and Naxalites and this harmed us,” says Aman Arora, a first-time MLA from Sunam, who has been appointed co-convenor of the party.

The axe for AAP’s Punjab fiasco, however, fell on state in-charge Sanjay Singh and co-in-charge Durgesh Pathak, leaders sent from Delhi who later stepped down, with whispers that their elevation was at the “cost” of a Punjabi face.

But clearly, Bhagwant Mann is not the ‘Punjabi face’ that party seniors wanted. Mann was handpicked by Kejriwal, but an open rebellion against him has left the party rudderless. The immediate fallout of Mann’s appointment has seen the resignations of former convenor Gurpreet Singh Waraich from the primary membership of the party and that of Sukhpal Khaira as chief whip in the Assembly.

Waraich says that while Kejriwal visited Punjab numerous times during the election campaign, he failed to make an appearance after the electoral loss. “I tried to persuade him to visit Punjab and at least address the workers who toiled hard for the party but I miserably failed,” he says.

Suspended from the party since 2015, Patiala MP Dr Dharamvir Gandhi blames Kejriwal and “his coterie” for its present situation. “The party had a great future in Punjab two years ago. But it has now degenerated into a bunch of opportunist people who are being dictated by subedars sitting in Delhi,” he says. “Punjab was pregnant for change. But the party has committed blunders by getting into dera politics and playing the religious card. AAP’s USP was ‘swaraj’ and political transparency which are non-existent now,” he said.

Khaira, who has openly questioned the “deviation from principles” by AAP in Punjab, says, “Unless we go back to the basics and give the people of Punjab what we originally promised the future looks bleak. I still believe that we can play a major role in Punjab and can actually do well in the general elections in 2019 but it will only happen if we get back to the honesty of purpose which we first promised.”

