Wish we could ask Pakistan to preserve rich Sikh legacy: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said he wished India had better political relations with Pakistan so that the neighbour could have been approached for keeping alive the rich Sikh legacy there.

The housing and urban affairs minister was speaking after releasing a book, ‘The Quest Continues: Lost Heritage-The Sikh Legacy in Pakistan’, by author Amardeep Singh.

“I am worried (about the Sikh legacy) to the extent that I wish we had better political circumstances in which we could have reached out to the other side and said do something about our gurudwara.

“May be it is not too late…may be when better sense prevails and when a country does not define its existence, its rationale in terms of enmity. These are two countries born from the womb of the same mother in 1947,” Puri said.

He felt that the differences that led to the Partition “could have been resolved” and the Partition could have been avoided.

The book delves into the legacy of Sikhs in Pakistan.

