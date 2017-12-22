Wish he heard it: Wife of man who killed self during 2G probe

A supporter sports an image of Raja and DMK patriarch Karunanidhi, outside Patiala House courts on Thursday. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha) A supporter sports an image of Raja and DMK patriarch Karunanidhi, outside Patiala House courts on Thursday. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Relatives and friends of A M Sadiq Basha, who committed suicide in 2011 after he was investigated by CBI in the 2G cases, said Thursday’s verdict had made his wife “seemingly numb”. Post-verdict, a family friend said Basha’s wife Rehana Banu “was saying how unlucky she was to lose her husband for no reason. She wished he had been alive now to hear about this acquittal.”

Basha was the managing director of real estate firm Green House Promoters, which was sucked into the case. He was also believed to be close to A Raja, the former Telecom minister and main accused.

Banu now lives with her two sons — aged eight and 10 — in Nungambakkam area of Chennai. She left home with her children on Thursday morning and went to a relative’s home elsewhere in the

In March 2011, Basha, 38, was found hanging after multiple CBI searches at his properties, and questioning by investigators.

A senior police officer who initially investigated Basha’s death recalled that his suicide note said that he was “embarrassed by CBI raids” on his premises. “He did not blame anyone in the letter but apologised to his relatives and wished to be reborn to make his siblings and family happy again,” the officer said. “More than anything, he was shattered at the excessive media coverage of the raids.”

A close relative said that unlike what is believed, Basha was never that close to A Raja. “They knew each other since Raja also comes from Perambalur, a small place where everyone knows everyone. It was his position in Green House Promoters that trapped him. The CBI raid and questioning, and the media coverage, were all too much for him,” the relative said.

The family never made any political statements or accused anyone. Once, on the eve of 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the family put out advertisements in Tamil dailies on Basha’s fifth death anniversary with verses from a Tamil song, which suggested he had been a victim caught up in bad company.

Two months ago, Rehana Banu received Rs 7 crore after she won a case for financial settlement with Green House Promoters. This money has now become the reason for a tussle between Banu and two lawyers.

On Thursday, Basha’s brother-in-law M Ashik, whose family now lives with Banu, her children and their mother in Chennai, said, “I do not know about any political links. It was his position in the company that put him in trouble. In 2014, Banu filed a case with company law board for a settlement. It went on for almost three years. We had to change lawyers after a while as we feared they were not helping us, as they tried to force us to go for a compromise. Finally, the settlement has been done. Now she is being threatened by those lawyers for a share of the settlement amount.”

He said the family had filed a petition at the city police commissionerate seeking action against the lawyers.

