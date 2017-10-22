Wish has come true, felt responsible for what she went through: Fauzia ansari on release of Pak journalist Zeenat Shehzaadi

Fauzia Ansari. Fauzia Ansari.

Traumatised mother and Mumbai-based professor Fauzia Ansari, 55, is elated that Pakistani journalist Zeenat Shehzaadi (24) has been freed from the clutches of her abductors. In spite of their age difference of three decades, a special bond had developed between them during their quest to find Ansari’s missing son. Zeenat had been instrumental in tracing Ansari’s son Hamid, who went missing in Pakistan while searching for a girl he had fallen in love with over the Internet. Since May 2013 and till Zeenat “disappeared” in August 2015, the two women had interacted almost on a daily basis on the phone.

Many believe the role of Zeenat in making Pakistani authorities acknowledge that Hamid was present in a Pakistani jail was one of the key reasons for her disappearance in 2015. Ansari is still waiting for the release of Hamid. “I was asked earlier that between Zeenat and my son who would I want to be released first, and I had said Zeenat. Today, that wish has come true. I feel relieved because somewhere I feel responsible for what she had to go through,” says Ansari, who came to know about Zeenat’s release through social media.

She has not spoken to Zeenat after her release. “It was in Mecca when we first got in touch. I had been holding the Kaaba for two hours and seeking God’s help to find my son. I later realised that someone was insistently trying to get in touch with me over the phone. I called back and Zeenat introduced herself and said she would want to help me. I told her that she was an answer to my prayers,” recalls Ansari who teaches Hindi at a Mumbai college.

Ansari had been knocking at all doors to trace her son who had left home on November 4, 2012, claiming he was headed to Afghanistan in search of a job. In May 2013, Zeenat was connected to Ansari by a UK-based human rights activist Jas Uppal, she says.

The family later came to know that Hamid was in love with a woman from the Kohat region of western Pakistan, and had decided to cross over to prevent her from marrying another man.

“Zeenat was only 22 when we started speaking. She said if she felt Hamid was innocent and was not working against Pakistan’s interest, she would help me,” Ansari says.

Senior Pakistani journalist Beena Sarwar, who had been lobbying for Zeenat’s release, had told The Indian Express last year, “She seems to see herself as a human rights crusader and social activist, inspired by rights activists like Asma Jahangir. She appears to have her heart in the right place and been driven by a passion for social justice. I guess that is what made her take up Hamid’s case.”

Soon after getting in touch with Ansari, Zeenat went to Khyber Pakthoonkhwa to meet the girl’s father with whom Hamid had allegedly been in touch with. She also met the individuals who had allegedly goaded Hamid to cross the border and interviewed the owner of the hotel from where Hamid was picked up by the Pakistani authorities.

Zeenat finally managed to get the acceptance of local police officers that Hamid was indeed picked up by Pakistani authorities. “She called me and said she planned to file a petition in the court as well as the Human Rights Cell of the Pakistani Supreme Court about Hamid’s disappearance. She sought a power of attorney from me and filed a petition on our behalf,” Ansari says.

She adds that in spite of staying in Lahore, Zeenat would travel for every hearing. “Once the date for a hearing was the day after the Peshawar school attack. There was no way of knowing whether the hearing will take place but she insisted on going there. She travelled all the way only to find the court locked,” Ansari says.

Zeenat’s perseverance paid off when on January 2016, the police in Pakistan told the Peshawar High Court that they had detained Hamid Nihal Ansari in 2012, and handed him over to intelligence officials. In February 2016, news came that Hamid was found guilty of espionage and awarded a sentence of three years by a Pakistani military court.

Zeenat’s activism earned her the wrath of a section of people. A week before her disappearance, she was detained by plainclothed men and grilled for four hours after she spoke to the Indian High Commissioner at a public event.

On August 19, 2015, Zeenat took a rickshaw to work but was accosted by armed men and abducted. Her disappearance has had a catastrophic effect on her family, with one of her brothers committing suicide in 2016.

Ansari, who recalls that the last time she spoke to Zeenat was on August 12, 2015, started an online campaign seeking her release. “She told me she was saddened about Hamid’s disappearance in her country and wanted to wash that blot away from her nation. She used to tell me that a Pakistani should play a pivotal role in helping find my son, which she did,” Ansari says. Asked if she wanted to speak to Zeenat, Ansari said she did not want to trouble her. “I would understand if she now decides not to speak to me. She has faced a lot of hardships over the past two years. I am happy that she is with her family and pray for her well being,”Ansari said.

