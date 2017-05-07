Wipro threat mail case transferred to local police station

Wipro. Wipro.

The case of a threat mail received by IT firm Wipro Limited has been transferred by the Cyber Crime police station to the police (law and order) after it was found that the probe did not lie within the ambit of the Information Technology Act.

The Cyber Crime police had registered a case on Friday after officials from Wipro informed them about receiving a mail, which sought Rs 500 crore as ransom within 20 days for not perpetrating bio-attacks on the firm’s campuses.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) S Ravi said that the Cyber Crime police sought a court’s permission on Saturday to transfer the case to the jurisdictional law and order police station. The case files will be transferred to the Bellandur police station.

Police sources said the content of the email, which was received by several officials at Wipro, did not fall under the purview of the Cyber Crime cell. It was purely a threat and ransom mail, so the local jurisdictional police will probe the matter and the Cyber Crime police will only assist them in determining the IP address and provide technical support, police said.

The police said that the mail was sent by Ramesh2@protonmail.com to the Wipro campus located on Sarjapur road in South-East Bengaluru on Friday. The Bellandur police said they had not received the files related to the case till Saturday evening and they would start the investigation as soon as they received them.

