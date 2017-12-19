Winter session: Uproar over Modi’s remark, discussion over GST on petroleum; all that happened in Parliament today

Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

The third day of the winter session of Parliament again began on a stormy note on Tuesday as the Lok Sabha witnessed unruly scenes when Congress members protested against Prime Minister Modi’s remarks on Manmohan Singh, even as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley invited the Opposition for a discussion amid uproar over the PM’s ‘Pak hand’ remark, in Rajya Sabha. The Prime Minister was not present in the house as he is touring Ockhi cyclone-hit states in southern India.

Jaitley invited all the opposition parties to discuss a way forward to end the impasse over allegations levelled by Prime Minister Modi against his predecessor Manmohan Singh. The Congress, which is stiff over its demand for an apology by the PM, agreed to the idea after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu held an informal meeting with the treasury and opposition leaders to break the logjam. Jaitley’s assurance came after Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue as soon as the proceeding began in Rajya Sabha after Zero Hour.

As the session resumed in the afternoon, the lower House passed two Bills to repeal 245 obsolete and archaic laws, including the 158-year-old Calcutta Pilots Act of 1859 and the 1911 Prevention of Seditious Meeting Act.

Senior Congress leader in the House Mallikarjun Kharge also took a swipe at BJP and Modi for ‘lying’ about Manmohan Singh’s role in hatching a conspiracy with Pakistan. “If Dr Manmohan Singh was conspiring with Pakistan in a meeting in Delhi then was the Govt sleeping? Why have they not registered an FIR in the case till now?. It was just a lie for election campaign,” Kharge said.

Meanwhile, Jaitley said in the upper House that the government is in favour of bringing petroleum products under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). However, they are waiting for a consensus from the state governments in this respect, he said.

“The constitution amendment which has been passed and ratified by state assemblies have kept petroleum and petroleum products as part of the GST, but a decision to levy the GST on petroleum can be taken only after the GST council takes a decision. We don’t need to amend any law if petroleum products are to be brought into the GST, but only after the council takes a decision is when it will be introduced,” Jaitley said.

Reacting to this, former finance minister P Chidambaram asked when will the government clarify its position on the matter and the council will decide on it.

Hitting back at the UPA, Jaitley said the UPA government “very cleverly” kept petroleum out of the GST draft document knowing that it will be a “deal breaker” with the state government. “It was the NDA government which persuaded the state governments to keep those products under GST on one condition that it’s only when the states decided and agree upon it that the council will have the power to bring petroleum under GST.”

The minister said the government was hopeful that a consensus will be reached among the states to bring petroleum under GST.

