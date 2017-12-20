Winter Session of Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Rajya Sabha MP Veerendra Kumar resigns over JDU-BJP alliance

Winter Session of Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted with flowers at the BJP Parliamentary meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday (Express Photo/Renuka Puri) Winter Session of Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted with flowers at the BJP Parliamentary meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday (Express Photo/Renuka Puri)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with cheers at the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, following the party’s comfortable victories in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Unfortunately, Minister of State for Agriculture Krishna Raj, who was feeling ill, was rushed to hospital midway.

On Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had described the poll outcome as a big jolt for the BJP, which was restricted to less than 100 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. He questioned Modi’s credibility, adding that no one listened to him anymore. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi said, “BJP ko zabardast jhatka pada hain Gujarat main (BJP has received a jolt in Gujarat).”

Gandhi added, “Frankly, Modiji has a credibility problem and he will find it very difficult — because what he is saying, his organisation and his forces are repeating, but the country is not listening.”

