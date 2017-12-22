Parliament Winter Session highlights: Both Houses adjourned till December 27

Winter Session of Parliament: The Congress accused the government of allowing the stalemate to continue so that other matters are not addressed. (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia) Winter Session of Parliament: The Congress accused the government of allowing the stalemate to continue so that other matters are not addressed. (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia)

The impasse between the government and Opposition parties in Parliament continued on Thursday, over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh. The Congress, asking Modi to shed his “raaj-hath (stubborness)” and clarify his remarks, accused the government of allowing the stalemate to continue so that other matters are not addressed. Both the Houses have been adjourned till December 27.

The Congress on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 on Modi’s remarks, while BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe did the same on the remarks of Congress leaders against the Prime Minister.

6:20 pm: Both Houses of the Parliament is adjourned for the day, will reconvene on December 27. Thank you all for joining us at the Indian Express Live Blog. For more updates and information visit indianexpress.com.

6.15 pm: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on December 27.

3.26 pm: Initial figure of missing persons during Cyclone Ockhi was 433, now after the search and rescue operations by the Navy and Indian Coast Guard the number of missing remains at 275, says home minister Rajnath Singh.

3.20 pm: As many as 18 ships of the Indian Navy and the National Coast Guard have been involved in the search and rescue operation even till today, the 22 day since Cyclone Ockhi made landfall in India, says Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha.

2.35 pm: The people of Kerala and the fishing community is grateful for the efforts of the National Coast Guard, Union Home Ministry and Union Defence Ministry extended during Cyclone Ockhi in Kerala, said MP Shashi Tharoor at Lok Sabha.

1.32 pm: Here’s a video of Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking in Parliament today. The video was tweeted by the Congress today.

Statement by @AzadGhulamNabi in the Rajya Sabha, demanding an apology for doubting the patriotism of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh and misleading Indians and the world on 2G. #BJP2GConspiracy pic.twitter.com/85y0C5H72a — Congress (@INCIndia) December 22, 2017

1.30 pm: Speaking outside Parliament on the 2G verdict, Kanimozhi says DMK was blamed “unnecessarily.” She is quoted as saying by ANI, “We have been framed; the whole case was based on a notional loss. What we have been saying all these years, now finally the judge said the same thing.”

12.50 pm: With Christmas around the corner, the Rajya Sabha will now only meet on December 27. The Session, which began on the 15th of this month, has only 14 scheduled sittings.

Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chaudhry greets DMK’s Kanimozhi outside Parliament on Friday. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chaudhry greets DMK’s Kanimozhi outside Parliament on Friday. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

12.43 pm: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned today after the Congress insisted that a solution to the stalemate in Parliament is found. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, in his appeal, had said Congress leaders do not wish to enter the Well to force an adjournment, reports PTI.

12.37 pm: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has expressed his displeasure that the House was being repeatedly stalled. “Parliament is in session… these days, it is on and off. It is not a good thing for the country,” Naidu is quoted as saying by PTI.

12.24 pm: Here are some pictures of of MPs outside Parliament today, taken by our photojournalist Praveen Jain.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi outside swarmed by reporters outside Parliament. She was acquitted by a special CBI court on Thursday in a 2G spectrum scam. (Express Photo/Praveen Jain) DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi outside swarmed by reporters outside Parliament. She was acquitted by a special CBI court on Thursday in a 2G spectrum scam. (Express Photo/Praveen Jain)

BJP president Amit Shah outside Parliament on Friday. Shah made his debut this session; he was elected to the House in August this year. (Express Photo/Praveen Jain) BJP president Amit Shah outside Parliament on Friday. Shah made his debut this session; he was elected to the House in August this year. (Express Photo/Praveen Jain)

11.38 am: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, was to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The proposed law, cleared by the Union Cabinet last week, outlaws instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat. It will make the practice of triple talaq a cognizable and non-bailable offence, The Indian Express quotes sources as saying.

11.30 am: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar arrived in Parliament with a phone extension cord this morning, in a bid to raise awareness on mobile radiation. Here are pictures from our photojournalist, Prem Nath Pandey.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar outside Parliament on Friday morning (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar outside Parliament on Friday morning (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

11.27 am: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day.

11.11 am: Here’s what is lined up in both Houses today. In the Lok Sabha, apart from the discussion on natural calamities, the Bills to be introduced are:

The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill;

The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill;

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill;

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill;

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill;

In the Rajya Sabha:

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill;

The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment)Bill;

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amendment) Bill.

10.50 am: The issue of natural calamities across the country will be raised in the Lok Sabha today under Rule 193, with special reference to Cyclone Ockhi which affected the southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep last month. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said, “I hope this issue is not politicised by the Congress party, they should take part in the discussion,” reported ANI.

10.45 am: It’s been a week since the Winter Session of Parliament commenced, and both Houses remain in a deadlock over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against his predecessor while campaigning in Gujarat. The Congress is demanding the PM clarify his statements — the party says he “tried to paint leaders as anti-national to win the elections.” Follow our live blog for news and updates from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha through the day.

