Winter session in Nagpur: Zoting report on Eknath Khadse no longer relevant, says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Dealing a blow to senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse’s attempts to regain a berth in the Cabinet, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Zoting Committee report on the alleged land scam involving Khadse is no longer relevant. The state government did not table the report in the Assembly during the Winter Session that concluded in Nagpur. Fadnavis said: “The Zoting report is no longer relevant.”

The state government had ordered a judicial probe in June 2016 and appointed retired High Court Justice D S Zoting to inquire into the alleged scam. The court has directed filing of an FIR in the case. Zoting submitted his report to the state government earlier this year. It remained under wraps as the government waited for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conclude its investigation.

Khadse had to resign after charges of alleged corruption involving a land parcel in MIDC in Pune became public. Khadse had been accused of conflict of interest in buying the land. He had pinned hopes on the Zoting report to get a clean chit that might have helped him return to the Cabinet.

In the last two sessions, Khadse had demanded the report be made public, but in vain. The central and state leadership of the BJP decided not to intervene in the matter as the court has directed filing of an FIR. According to a source in the government, “Zoting report discussions in the state legislature would have been a futile exercise, especially when the case remains inconclusive with the ACB”.

Khadse had displayed his disappointment during the Winter Session by raising questions and taking the government to task. Recently, the chief minister, while stating that senior leader Narayan Rane would be inducted into the Cabinet was non-committal on Khadse’s return to the Cabinet.

Two senior ministers are also facing investigations into alleged irregularities related to housing projects. In the case of Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, the chief minister said: “The Lokayukta is probing the case. Mehta has been asked to explain his side.” Mehta has been accused of violating rules and giving permission for a slum redevelopment project at Tardeo.

The decision would have helped private developers gain Rs 500 crore. The project was cancelled by the chief minister. The case of Industries Minister Subash Desai of the Shiv Sena relates to violating rules while denotifying 30,000 acres of MIDC land. A departmental inquiry has been ordered.

The chief minister said the report would be ready within 15 days.

