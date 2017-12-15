Winter Session: CM says 39.40% of Cong-NCP loan waiver in 2008-09 benefited non-eligible people

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

The state government on Thursday claimed its decision to adopt an online process for the farmers’ loan waiver had helped plug corruption and brought more benefits to the suicide-prone districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

“Almost 39.40 per cent of the total farmers’ loan waiver during 2008-09 was sanctioned to non-eligible candidates. Of the total amount of Rs 10,500 crore sanctioned in two phases, Rs 4,000 crore was availed by non-eligible candidates. Thus, depriving large-scale small and marginal farmers, especially from the backward regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Assembly.

“The online validation of the loan waiver process has helped us weed out 20 lakh ghost accounts. Of the total 69 lakh applications shortlisted after validation, we have cleared a loan amount of Rs 20,734 crore benefiting 43.16 lakh farmers. In terms of actual disbursement credited in individual accounts, it is 22.46 lakh farmers,” he said.

The process of disbursement for the remaining farmers was under way, he added. While providing a regional break-up, Fadnavis said, “The loan waiver amount credited in the accounts of 11 lakh farmers in Vidarbha is Rs 5,754 crore. In Marathwada, 11 lakh farmers have got Rs 6,000 crore and, in north Maharashtra, 7 lakh farmers have got Rs 3,704 crore. The amount and beneficiaries will increase as the process concludes in a month’s time.”

“Whereas, the Congress-NCP’s loan waiver for Vidarbha and Marathwada farmers stood at Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 1,700 crore respectively during 2008-09. …the total amount given to six districts of Vidarbha, which had registered the highest suicides, was only Rs 285 crore. Which was less than the Rs 287 crore given to 1.43 lakh farmers in Mumbai,” Fadnavis added.

He said, “The process of validation was in the wake of corruption exposed in the past, which was highlighted in a CAG report.”

Countering the Opposition’s charge, he said, “How does one explain the disbursement of Rs 4,000 crore out of Rs 10,500 crore to individuals who did not qualify or did not exist.”

“The CAG report states that 13.5 per cent of loan amount was denied to eligible farmers. Almost 8.5 per cent of the loan amount went to non-eligible candidates. In 3.51 per cent, loan amount was sanctioned without documents. There were irregular claimants of 7.86 per cent,” he said.

Saying that the entire process of the Congress-NCP loan waiver of 2008-09 took 28 months, the chief minister wondered where was the question of delay by his government. “Yes, after introducing the digital loan waiver process, there were some glitches. But the larger objective was to ensure every penny was routed to the account of the eligible farmer. Moreover, we also wanted to guard against the misuse of the loan waiver funds,” he said.

“In the 2008-09 loan waiver, irregularities can be gaged from the fact that eight members from one family availed the benefits running into crores under the category of small and marginal farmers. One Yuvraj Patil, under small farmer category, got Rs 37 lakh and his son got Rs 10 lakh. Another case relates to Kelwa Mane, who was sanctioned Rs 9.63 lakh. Serje Rao got Rs 10.99 lakh. The list runs long,” he said.

The chief minister said, “I don’t want to indulge in politics on the loan waiver. I’m forced to expose the 2008-09 wrongdoings because the Congress-NCP has been repeatedly questioning my government’s decision to adopt the online process. They have been raising questions on how the process has worked in farmers’ interest. And why we have been inconsistent on the total loan waiver number and amount.”

While reiterating that the farmers’ response to online applications was overwhelming, he said, “In 45 days, we received 1.03 applications. After validation of the forms which was cross-checked with loan accounts provided by banks, the number came down to 77 lakh. When the applications were further scrutinised as per laid guidelines, it was noted that professionals who did not qualify too had applied. As of now, the number of farmers stands at 69 lakh.”

The chief minister said, “The process of crediting the funds in individual accounts is taking time as banks have been warned to exercise utmost caution on eligibility criteria of farmers.”

