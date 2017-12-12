Winter Session begins on a stormy note over loan waiver ‘failure’, pesticide deaths

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur on Monday. Express Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur on Monday. Express

THE promise of a showdown by both the Opposition and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was lived up to by both sides on the first day of the Winter Session of the state legislature here Monday, with repeated adjournments and ruckus forcing early closure of the day’s business in both Houses.

The Opposition led by Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil in the Legislative Assembly and Dhananjay Munde in the Legislative Council raised the issue of “failure to provide loan waiver”, deaths due to pesticides and compensation to cotton farmers affected by pink bollworm as soon as the Houses began work. Vikhe-Patil said, “The government is constantly postponing dates (tarikh pe tarikh) for loan waiver to farmers. The government is also distributing false certificates claiming that 41 lakh farmers have already been given loan waiver. If this is true, they should give it in writing on stamp paper.”

He then forwarded a Rs 100 stamp paper to Speaker Haribhau Bagde. Vikhe-Patil also claimed 1,500 farmers had committed suicide after announcement of the loan waiver, citing the suicide note written by Washim farmer Dnyaneshwar Misal, who ended his life last week.

Adopting an aggressive posture, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tried to give a spirited reply. “Farmers’ suicide is your sin. I can give it on a Rs 1,000 stamp paper that we have given loan waiver to 41 lakh farmers so far. This time, the waiver given to Buldhana district alone is equal to the total waiver given by your government to Vidarbha districts in 2008,” he said.

Even as the Opposition was creating ruckus, the government tabled 11 ordinances, supplementary demands for 2017-18 and seven government bills.

After continued ruckus, the Speaker took up condolence motion in the memory of seven former members of the legislature who passed away recently. After discussion on the condolence motion, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

In the Legislative Council, Munde raised the issue and used the word “nautanki” (drama) to tick the treasury benches off. Munde also tabled an adjournment motion on the issue of loan waiver, which was rejected by Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar. BJP leader and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil rejected all the allegations raised by Munde and said, “Loan waiver has been sanctioned for 41 lakh farmers and money has been deposited in the accounts of 23 lakh farmers for which banks have been provided with Rs 19,000 crore.” The issue forced four adjournments and finally the Chairman adjourned the House for the day.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App