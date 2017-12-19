Winter session day 3: Here are the crucial bills that were passed in Parliament

The bills were passed amid uproar over PM Modi’s remark on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File) The bills were passed amid uproar over PM Modi’s remark on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File)

Though the proceedings in Parliament began on a stormy note on Tuesday over protests by Opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark against Manmohan Singh during poll campaign, four crucial bills were also passed later during the day.

Here are the bills that were passed in Parliament today

# The Repealing and Amending Bills: To repeal 245 obsolete and archaic laws, including the 158-year-old Calcutta Pilots Act of 1859 and the 1911 Prevention of Seditious Meeting Act, the Lok Sabha today passed passes 2 bills. Some of the old acts that have been repealed are the Hackney Carriage Act 1879 which was legislated for the regulation and control of hackney-carriages, Dramatic Performance Act 1876 when theatre was being used a medium of protest against the British rule.

# Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017: The Rajya Sabha passed this bill that will grant more autonomy to IIMs. The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017 will extend greater autonomy to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) by restricting the government’s role in their functioning and granting them power to award degrees to their graduates. The bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha in July this year — grants statutory powers to the IIMs in their running including the appointment of directors and faculty members. The bill gives them powers to award degrees instead of postgraduate diplomas.

# Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017: The Rajya Sabha passed the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017 by a voice vote. The bill, which was adopted by the Lok Sabha in July this year during the Monsoon Session, is to amending the companies law to strengthen corporate governance standards, initiate strict action against defaulting companies and help improve ease of doing business in the country.

# The Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill: The amendment bill passed by the Lok Sabha today seeks to allocate two and a half percent of the CRF (Central Road Fund) generated to accelerate the development and maintenance of national waterways by reduction of an equal percentage from the share of national highways. This would tentatively generate about Rs 2,300 crore revenue for national waterways.

Here are some other bills that were considered in both the Houses on Tuesday:

# The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill: The ‘Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017’ was moved by newly appointed Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha today. The bill seeks to amend a provision to allow the Centre to re-issue the notice of acquisition in order to ensure that the property’s owner gets an opportunity to be heard.

# The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill: The bill was discussed in the Lok Sabha today to render a national importance tag to the institute, as lawmakers from the Opposition asked the government to put an adequate focus on renewable energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The winter session, which began last Friday, will have 14 sittings. The session will come to an end on January 5.

