Windows of Tejas Express damaged ahead of maiden journey

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had earlier inspected the Tejas Express rake in Delhi. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had earlier inspected the Tejas Express rake in Delhi. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

A day before Tejas Express will embark on its maiden journey from Mumbai to Goa, unidentified persons damaged the windows of the Indian Railways’ premium train. The windows, made of glass, were found cracked after the train arrived in Mumbai from Delhi, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

On Monday, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will flag off the train from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST). Prabhu had earlier inspected the rake in Delhi. During his Budget speech in 2016, he had said Tejas would “showcase the future of travelling by trains in India.”

The Tejas Express is quipped with “Lazy Boy” type recliners, USB charging ports, LED TVs at the back of the seats, coffee vending machines, CCTV cameras and GPS-based information displays.

According to the fare chart released by the railways on Saturday, passengers will have to pay almost three times more than what they pay for normal trains to reach Karmali in the first air-conditioned compartment and chair-car of Tejas Express.

While Tejas commuters will have to shell out around Rs 2,680 for first AC compartment and Rs 1, 680 per person for Chair Car compartment, the basic fare of Jan Shatabadi train ranges between Rs 500 and Rs 900, depending on the choice of compartments.

