Willing to meet anyone to help find solution to problems in J&K: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived here on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, today said he has come with an open mind and willing to meet anyone who helps government find solutions to the problems faced by the state.

The official Twitter handle of the home minister said Singh will chair a review meeting of Prime Minister’s Development Package and also meet the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

“I am going there with an open mind and I am willing to meet anyone who will help us in finding solutions to problems facing J&K,” Singh said in a tweet before taking off from the capital. Singh said he will be interacting with delegations of civil society in the state during his stay.

The home minister arrived at the Srinagar airport where he was received by deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and senior officials of the state government, officials said. During his stay in the state, the home minister is likely to meet Governor N N Vohra, besides meeting top civil administration and security officials, the officials said.

The officials said the home minister is scheduled to visit Khanabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district where he will interact with CRPF and police officials.

South Kashmir has been on the boil over the past one and a half year and has witnessed several encounters between security forces and militants.

Singh will also visit Naushera in Rajouri district and Jammu district during the four-day visit, they added.

