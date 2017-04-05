Will write a book on years of turmoil that Punjab faced leading to militancy, but after retirement, says Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh (File/Express) Amarinder Singh (File/Express)

Newly ensconced as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh is not letting his literary interests be shackled by official duties. With his book on the Battle of Saragarhi due to be released on April 8, he speaks about his experience of writing the book and another one he is planning to write based on his first-hand knowledge of the years of militancy related turmoil which Punjab saw.

Having written this book on the Tirah Campaign and Battle of Saragarhi, what have you been able to bring out?

Saragarhi is not given enough importance in military history chronicles. There are many examples of last stands having been made in a battle at the last minute but there is no example where a collective body of men, in this case those from 36 Sikh (now 4 Sikh) knew that this was going to be their last day right from the start of the battle. There is a lot of wishful thinking and half-baked facts that have been written about this battle because there were no eyewitnesses left. So I had to carefully research and bring out the gallantry of these 22 men, 21 soldiers and one non-combatant, who fought to the last man, last round.

How did you research in the absence of any detailed records?

The Colonel of the Sikh regiment was kind to provide me with the digests of the battalions that were in the area of operations. I also got a lot of material from the Army Museum in London. A lot of information which was tabulated when the Signaller at Saragarhi, Gurmukh Singh, was passing on messages as the battle unfolded. There have also been first person accounts by the Afridi and Orakzai tribes after a peace treaty came about in 1898 and they gave detailed outline of the action that took place. It was they who said that the non-combatant, Daad, also picked up a rifle and fought and killed a number of tribals.

Do you think the story of this battle needs to be told to a wider audience in India, particularly the youths?

I certainly think so. It should be included in the school curriculum at least in Punjab so that that youths come to know of the epic bravery of these soldiers. I will definitely ask the department concerned to follow this up and teach this battle to students.

Do you plan to write any more books?

The last book I am going to do will be on the Punjab turmoil. It will start from the trifurcation of the state when all the problems really began in 1966 and will continue till the Beant Singh era, when militancy was finally tamed. I have got all the facts and figures but I will write about it when I retire. I was involved in this situation right from the 1980 when Indira Gandhi put me in charge of handling the situation. I later opted out for various reasons. Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale came up because of the failure of Akalis. In fact it was the shortsightedness of Parkash Singh Badal on the Punjabi Suba issue which is the genesis of all the trouble that Punjab later landed in later. All out industry was lost and look at this water issue, had we been one state there would not have been any problem at all.

You talk about retirement. Are you sure of that?

Absolutely. After five years, I will pursue other interests. I will spend time reading and writing, which I like doing.

Any more military campaigns that you plan to write about?

I will also write a book on the 1971 military operations along with Lt Gen T S Shergill (retd) and this will cover the vast canvas of the operations on the western and the eastern theatres and we will have to visit some of the battle locations. Luckily there are many people associated with this war who are still alive and many are in this city itself.

What has been your personal takeaway from writing this book?

It took me two years to write this book from start to finish. See, I have been a platoon commander in my battalion and I have often wondered how I would reacted to this situation had I been in Ishar Singh, the platoon commander’s place. And I have mentioned this in the book. I think it was his leadership that caused the troops to stand fast after their Commanding Officer told them to hold ground. A British general assessed him as being the kind of soldier “who was a nuisance in peace but magnificent in war”.

