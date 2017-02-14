Will work together with Panneerselvam in future: Deepa Jayakumar

J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar. (PTI Photo) J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar. (PTI Photo)

Following her meeting with Tamil Nadu caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar Tuesday said that she is ready to work with Panneerselvam in the future.

When asked if it was her official entry into politics, Jayakumar said,” Yes, it is.”

Earlier in the day, Jayakumar had welcomed the Supreme Court conviction of Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case and said it was a “good and long pending verdict”.

“Now it is clear that those who indulged in corruption have been taken to task. I have always been saying that Sasikala could never be accepted because of the assets case,” she said.

Earlier in the day, she was joined by O Panneerselvam at Chennai’s Marina Beach to pay tribute to Jayalalithaa.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case. With this judgment, her bid to become the chief minister of the state was officially put to rest as the conviction sentenced her to four years in jail.