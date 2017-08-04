Lalu Prasad Yadav takes on PM Modi over cow vigilantism in Bihar

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. PTI Photo RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. PTI Photo

A day after three people were beaten up and handed over to police allegedly on suspicion of transporting beef in Bhojpur district of Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said he would watch see how the government would deal with the incident as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for strictness in cases of cow vigilantism.

“Narendra Modi ne kaha tha sakhti se kaarwai honi chahiye. Dekhta hoon kitni sakhti se kaarwai hoti hai,” said Lalu Yadav while speaking to news agency ANI

It is the first incident of cow vigilantism that has come to light after the Janata Dal-United under Nitish Kumar parted ways from the RJD and split the Mahagathbandhan to ally with the BJP. The new JD(U)-BJP government was sworn in over a week ago.

According to District Magistrate Sanjeev Kumar, the meat in the truck was procured from an illegal slaughterhouse in Rani Sagar district which lies under Shahpur police station area. Kumar said he will take strict action against the illegal slaughter house and sent the meat for testing.

The CPI(M) said the incident occurred as soon as the BJP assumed power in Bihar. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “It is a clear confirmation that BJP has assumed power in Bihar. Now only Hindutva policies will be implemented while he (Nitish Kumar) continues to remain the Chief Minister.” He added that lynching and mob violence entered the state “as soon as BJP came to power there”.

