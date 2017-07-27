‘Will vote for Patel if Gehlot takes back remark’

Former Gujarat chief minister and Congress veteran Shankersinh Vaghela address a public meeting on his 77th birthday in Gandhinagar on Friday. Vaghela on Friday said he was resigning from all posts in the party. (PTI Photo) Former Gujarat chief minister and Congress veteran Shankersinh Vaghela address a public meeting on his 77th birthday in Gandhinagar on Friday. Vaghela on Friday said he was resigning from all posts in the party. (PTI Photo)

Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela, who recently quit Congress, Wednesday took objection to the remarks of Gujarat Congress affairs in-charge Ashok Gehlot that he acted under BJP pressure and was probably blackmailed using a CBI case against him. While Vaghela said that his vote was “reserved” for Congress’s Rajya Sabha candidate Ahmed Patel, who filed his nomination Wednesday, he threatened to resign as an MLA before the election to the Upper House on August 8, if Gehlot did not withdraw his remarks.

Gehlot, later in his defence, said he had no “ill intention” and that he levelled “no allegation” against Vaghela.

A day after Gehlot made the remarks, Vaghela in a press conference here said: “Ahmed Patel (Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary) came to meet me Tuesday night. He said I should fight the Rajya Sabha elections, but I declined. I assured him that I will vote for him in the election as I have not yet resigned as MLA,” said Vaghela.

