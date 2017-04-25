Will use swords, guns to stop TMC if needed: BJP

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday once again courted controversy by saying the party would use “swords and guns” to stop TMC if need be.

Addressing party workers at a rally in Birbhum, Ghosh said: “TMC is involved in corrupt activities. Be it illegal sand mining, coal smuggling or cattle smuggling, TMC workers are involved everywhere. We have to stop these corrupted activities and fight these anti-socials. If we need to use swords, maces and guns, then we have no problem. The people of Bengal will not tolerate this corruption for long.”

His comments drew criticism, with the ruling Trinamool Congress saying the law would take its course if the BJP dared to use arms.

“Let them use arms. The administration will do the needful to counter it,” said TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

Daring Ghosh to use swords and guns against them, TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal said the people would give them a befitting reply.

“We do not support such politics of violence, but I challenge Dilip Ghosh to use arms. If you have the guts, then honour what you have said,” Mondal said.

