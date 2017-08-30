Will urge Karnataka to release water for Telangana: N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said he would request Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release water from reservoirs in the state to meet drinking water needs in Telangana. Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said he would request Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release water from reservoirs in the state to meet drinking water needs in Telangana.

Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said he would request Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release water from reservoirs in the state to meet drinking water needs in Telangana.

Reddy said either a party delegation would meet Siddaramaiah, who also belongs to Congress, or he would speak to him on the matter.

Reddy had written a letter earlier to Siddaramaiah seeking release of water from Karnataka’s reservoirs. Talking about Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao being chosen for an award related to agriculture, Reddy alleged that Rao does not deserve the award as he has “pushed the farming community in Telangana into a crisis” by not effectively implementing the promise of farm loan waiver and not providing MSP to farmers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App