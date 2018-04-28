Will unite regional parties for Federal Front, says Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

K Chandrashekar Rao said that Telangana had emerged as the trend-setter with several unique programmes, both for development and welfare of people. K Chandrashekar Rao said that Telangana had emerged as the trend-setter with several unique programmes, both for development and welfare of people.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday pushed his proposed Federal Front plan — a non-Congress and non-BJP platform for the 2019 general elections — saying it would show what good governance means.

Speaking at the 17th Plenary of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), he said he would unite all regional parties soon and bring about qualitative change in the country. “The way we created an earthquake and persuaded the country’s political system and realised Telangana state; in a similar way, we will unite all regional parties in the coming two or three months to bring about a qualitative change in the country,” the TRS chief said.

He said as the leader of the Front he would ensure “har acre ko paani, har kisan ko paani”. He said the Front will show the country and the world what India is truly capable of.

“We will place before the country our plans to irrigate every acre in the country. We will show how this can be done in a matter of six to seven years,” Rao said.

“For 70 years, you (the Congress and BJP) have ruled the country. But what have you done for the country? It lags behind on so many fronts. Today, the farmer does not get water, and there is no drinking water. Congress and BJP must answer why the situation is like this,” he said.

Rao said that Telangana had emerged as the trend-setter with several unique programmes, both for development and welfare of people.

