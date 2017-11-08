Will try to meet separatist leaders: Dineshwar Sharma

On his engagements so far, Dineshwar Sharma said his meetings had gone well. On his engagements so far, Dineshwar Sharma said his meetings had gone well.

The Centre’s special representative for Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, on Wednesday said he would try to meet separatist leaders as part of government’s efforts to resolve the issues facing the state through a sustained dialogue. He is on a five-day visit to the state and will spend two days in Jammu where he will hold talks with Governor N N Vohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and various delegations.

“I will try my best,” Sharma told reporters when asked if he would go an extra mile to meet the Hurriyat Conference leaders.

The Joint Resistance Forum, a conglomerate of three separatist organisations–the hardline and moderate factions of the Hurriyat Conference and the JKLF–had announced that they would not meet with him and dubbed his appointment a “time-buying tactic” of the Centre.

“I met a lot of people. I wish that peace returns to Kashmir very soon and a political solution also comes as quickly as possible,” he added.

