Will transfer Kathua rape-murder case if we suspect lack of fair trial: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Thursday indicated that it will not hesitate to transfer the Kathua gangrape and murder case from the local court in Jammu if it suspected the “slightest possibility” that a fair trial was not possible there.

“If we find a slightest possibility of lack of fair trial, we will transfer the case .The real concern of this court is to see that a fair trial is conducted and fair trial means fair to the accused as well as to the victims. In the present case, the victims are the family members of the deceased. Apart from the fairness in procedure, the concept of speedy trial gets attracted,” a bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said. The court was hearing a matter raising the issue of conduct of the lawyers in Kathua in connection with the case.

The court had issued notices to the Kathua Bar Association, J&K High Court Bar Association and Bar Council of India over charges that the lawyers prevented the presentation of the chargesheet in the case and that they obstructed Advocate Deepika S Rajawat, who is representing the victim’s family.

However, the BCI report which was submitted to the court on Thursday said there was nothing on record to show that Rajawat had been obstructed as was alleged or that the lawyers had prevented the police from filing chargesheet. The report blamed it on misreporting by the media and said the demand of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, and Kathua District Bar Association for a CBI probe in the matter “appears to be justified”.

However, J&K government standing counsel Shoeb Alam opposed the report, saying the BCI committee members had not met any of the police officers concerned. “This report is not reliable and should not be accepted because no officer of the J&K Police Crime Branch, who were actually prevented from discharging their official duty while presenting the chargesheet, has either been contacted or heard by the committee (of BCI). In the absence of the version of the officers, committee could not have concluded that the Bar didn’t interfere with the submission of the chargesheet,” Alam said. He also drew the attention of the court to the affidavit filed by the J&K High Court and the report of the Principal District and Sessions Judge Kathua which contained scathing findings against the members of the Bar regarding their obstruction of the police team at CJM’s court in Kathua.

The bench then observed that it did not want to digress from the main issue which was fair trial. “Let the main issue be not missed. Fair investigation, fair trial, appropriate legal guidance and representation of both the accused and the victim’s family has to be there,” the bench said.

Appearing for the victim’s father, senior lawyer Indira Jaising said his plea for transfer of the case from Kathua to Chandigarh and monitoring of its trial by the apex country was listed for hearing Friday. “Monitoring of trial means we can fast track the trial,” the bench said.

“Let us not get into what had happened in the bar. Let us stick to the victim’s case,” the court said, adding that protection granted to the lawyer of the victim’s family shall continue.

The court posted the matter for July 30.

The bench earlier agreed to consider a separate plea filed by two accused seeking that the trial be held in Jammu and the probe handed over to the CBI.

