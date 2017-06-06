Will Tamil Nadu govt continue till June 14, wonders DMK leader MK Stalin

DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo) DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo)

DMK Working President M K Stalin today wondered if the K Palaniswami-led government in the state would continue to be in power till the commencement of the state Assembly session, scheduled to begin on June 14. Talking to reporters here, the DMK leader wondered whether the present regime will survive till the Assembly session commences on June 14.

He sarcastically said that in case the state government survived, the DMK would do its “democratic duty.”

The AIADMK is now split into three groups, no one knows how many more groups will be formed (in the future), he said. The DMK leader is here to participate in a seminar conducted by the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi.

“It was DMK, which had arranged for the desilting of tanks and ponds in Tamil Nadu to facilitate the storage of a good quantity of water when it was in power,” he claimed.

Terming the inauguration of desilting work by Chief Minister K Palaniswami at the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur as mere “eyewash,” Stalin alleged that after the inauguration no work was carried out there.

He also assured that if DMK comes to power again, they will continue the desilting work in tanks, ponds and even the reservoirs.

