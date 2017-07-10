Will take time for AIIMS Bhopal to become a brand, says Prof Nitin Madhusudan Nagarkar

Construction debris inside AIIMS Bhopal. Express photo by Kaunain Sheriff M Construction debris inside AIIMS Bhopal. Express photo by Kaunain Sheriff M

Prof Nitin Madhusudan Nagarkar, director of AIIMS Raipur who was given additional charge of AIIMS Bhopal in 2015, speaks to The Indian Express about plans to resolve concerns about lack of adequate faculty and infrastructure:

AIIMS Bhopal is severely hampered by a lack of adequate infrastructure. How are you addressing this issue?

A lot of work has gone into the development of the institute in the last two years. The construction of a medical college was priority, and that is now complete. As far as infrastructure is concerned, we have started MRI and CT scan services at the institute. We have also successfully started post-graduation in paramedical departments. The priority has been to complete the civil infrastructure that was part of the original plan and by the end of this year we will have 900 beds. We are positive about the development of the institute and we aim to provide quality patient care in central India.

How are you planning to get qualified faculty?

Recruitment has been fast tracked since I have taken over as director. We have recruited 50 per cent of nursing staff in the last one year. In the last six months, we have been busy conducting interviews for 251 posts for faculty. I must say the response has been very positive. We received 1,500 applications for the 251 posts. The institute has conducted three rounds to finalise the list. Now the governing body will decide the final outcome. We are hopeful that by July 17, when the meeting is scheduled to take place, there should be a clear picture about recruitment.

AIIMS, Bhopal was planned on the lines of the country’s premier AIIMS in Delhi. How do you compare the two?

My approach is very positive. One cannot compare an institute that is 60 years old with one that’s just three years old. It is just a matter of time. For AIIMS Bhopal to become a brand, it will take some time.

The shortage of faculty has affected students pursuing undergraduate courses at the institute? Do you think their concerns are justified?

I am from PGI, Chandigarh, which is an institute of national importance. But in those days, we faced a similar situation. These institutions will gradually grow. In fact, students who graduate in such circumstances put in greater efforts and have successful careers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App