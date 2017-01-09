Will take steps to increase conviction rate: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo)

In the wake of reports of women being molested in different parts of Bengaluru sparking national outrage, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sunday said the Congress government in the state will take effective measures to increase the conviction rate in such cases. He was speaking at the inauguration of the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah said the incidents of molestation had been taken seriously by the state government. “The recent unpleasant incidents in Bengaluru concerning assaults on women have been viewed very seriously and our government is committed to bring to book the perpetrators of these crimes,” he said.

“Ensuring the safety and protecting the dignity of women remains our top most priority. Effective steps are being taken to increase the rate of conviction in such cases,’’ the CM said. Siddaramaiah also requested the Prime Minister to extend till December 30, 2017 the deadline for the Indian diaspora to exchange old Indian currency.

On New Year’s eve, several women were allegedly molested and groped on MG Road and Brigade Road, where the revellers had gathered, despite the presence of more than 1,500 police personnel.