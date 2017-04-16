Will take own stand on English language from nursery in UP: Governor Ram Naik 

UP Governor Ram Naik (File Photo) UP Governor Ram Naik (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Saturday said he would “take his own stand” on state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s plans to introduce English language from nursery in the state. “In my capacity as the Uttar Pradesh governor, I will take my own stand as and when required and when the Bill is placed before me,” said Naik.

In an interview to an online portal ‘khabare.com,’ the 44-year-old chief minister had reportedly said that UP plans to introduce English in government schools from nursery instead of Class VI as part of a broader overhaul of the state’s education system that will blend nationalist and modern curriculum. The governor was addressing a gathering at suburban Goregaon as he presided over a two-day bilingual lecture series organised as part of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth centenary. Naik emphasised the need to promote regional languages and said there were only five countries all over the world that had population more than UP.

“UP has a population of about 22 crore and the state has a rich heritage and culture. The nation should come forward and contribute towards the ideology of late Deendayalji,” he said. Naik extolled the virtue of Sanskrit language and stressed that every effort should be made to enrich national and regional languages.

