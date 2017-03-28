Will speak out against falling service of Air India, says Ravindra Gaikwad

Losing His ‘Cool’, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad Attacks AI Staffer With Slipper , Leaving from the Parliament on 23march 2017. Express photo by Renuka Puri. Losing His ‘Cool’, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad Attacks AI Staffer With Slipper , Leaving from the Parliament on 23march 2017. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

UNDER FIRE for allegedly assaulting an Air India official, Lok Sabha MP from Osmanabad Ravindra Gaikwad on Monday said he will raise voice against “falling service standards of Air India”, among other issues.

Referring to the incident of assault, the Shiv Sena MP claimed that he was not insisting on being flown business class but had only raised voice against the treatment meted out by the national carrier. The Sena, meanwhile, continued to back Gaikwad.

“I will speak out against the delay faced by passengers in getting their baggage checked, the issue of baggage theft, cleanliness, timing delays, the airline forcing people to travel economy despite having business class tickets and the quality of food. I will take up these issues and ensure that service improves,” Gaikwad said in a statement issued on Monday.

“I had a business class ticket and they gave me a business class boarding ticket as well. However, till the time I boarded the plane no one told me that there was no business class in that aircraft,” he said. “I have travelled hundreds of times in economy class and I don’t have any problem travelling economy class.”

He also claimed that the media was showing only one side of the story and asked them to air the entire video clip of events that took place in the aircraft.

