Will set up people panel to probe scams during 15-yr BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Maintaining that there is an institutional breakdown and rampant misuse of administrative machinery in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, the new Congress chief of the state, on Monday said that his party will set up a people’s commission to probe the scams that took place during the 15-year BJP rule. “This will be the first such commission. Wait for seven months (for the state Assembly polls) — there will be exposes,’’ Nath said, addressing the media in the state capital.

He claimed that the Congress will finalise its list of candidates by September, and asserted that the party will win more than 150 seats in the 230-member House. “Vyapam is not going to be hushed,’’ he said, referring to the irregularities in examination and recruitment tests conducted by professional examination board over the last few years.

Not ruling himself out of the chief ministerial race, the former Union minister said he would stay put in Bhopal even after the polls. “I have not decided whether to contest… Let’s see what the Congress president decides,’’ Nath said.

