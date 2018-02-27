Will seek statistics from govt on farm loan waiver: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting of party ministers, MPs and legislators to devise a strategy to raise these issues in the ongoing session. (Express photo) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting of party ministers, MPs and legislators to devise a strategy to raise these issues in the ongoing session. (Express photo)

THE Shiv Sena is expected to corner the BJP, its partner in the Maharashtra government, on the farm loan wavier, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and labour reforms during the Budget session of the Assembly currently under way. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting of party ministers, MPs and legislators to devise a strategy to raise these issues in the ongoing session.

“The government had announced a loan wavier for 89 lakh farmers. While the government gives the statistics of farm loan wavier distribution amount, we will ask for district-wise names of the beneficiary farmers. This is to ascertain the implementation of the loan waiver scheme and to see if any issues are still being faced by farmers,” said Neelam Gorhe, Sena legislator and spokesperson.

Gorhe further said the issue of the Pay Commission and the government’s proposed labour reforms would also be taken up. “The state government is proposing several labour reforms but it should be done in consultation with stakeholders. The proposed labour reforms appear to be anti-labour. So, we will raise this issue as well,” she added. A Sena leader said Uddhav had asked party MPs to take up the issue of various bank frauds and that of according classical language status to Marathi in Parliament. “Recently, the PNB scam emerged but the Union government takes responsibility for only Rs 1 lakh of every citizen’s bank deposits. How will people deposit their money in banks? We will raise the demand that the government should take responsibility of the total deposited amount,” a Sena leader said.

The leader further said that more than three years after the BJP came to power, Marathi was still to be accorded the status of a classical language. “Uddhav has also said there was no discussion between him and CM Devendra Fadnavis on an alliance and he reiterated to us that the decision of going solo has already been taken,” added the leader.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya