Will scale up digital transformation: Devendra Fadnavis at a meeting with Satya Nadella

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Microsoft India chief Anant Maheshwari during an event organised by Microsoft in Mumbai Wednesday. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Microsoft India chief Anant Maheshwari during an event organised by Microsoft in Mumbai Wednesday. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, at a meeting with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, said the Maharashtra government would scale up the digital partnership between the state and Microsoft in tribal and backward districts to further strengthen communication and connectivity. The objective of expanding the digital transformation in the tribal belt to other core sectors including administration, he said, was to bring an overall quality change in lives of people across sections specially in core areas of health and education, and to open up doors for livelihood.

Both Fadnavis and Nadella, participating in the event titled Future Decoded, in Mumbai, mutually agreed to take ahead the digital transformation “for the greater service of humanity”.

Fadnavis said, “I held talks with Nadella and conveyed to him that the digital transformation project which has been carried out in Harisal in Maleghat should be further scaled up in wider sectors across the state.”

The Microsoft CEO made a special mention of Harisal village where digital transformation has worked to uplift the lives of villagers who were cut off from the mainstream development.

During his address at the event, Nadella said, “To me, the beginning and end of digital technology is to bring the best in the lives of every human being.”

In 2015, Fadnavis, during his visit to the US, had met Nadella where the decision to start the digital project in Harisal was conceived and taken to its logical end.

Harisal, a tribal village, is the epicentre of malnourishment in Maleghat in Maharashtra. Microsoft has provided technology support for enhancing communication and connectivity in the remote villages on the hilly terrain. Almost 350 remote hamlets in the malnourished villages have reaped the benefit of the digital transformation projects in the last two years.

Fadnavis said, “Through cloud computing technology and big data analytics, we hope to bring greater efficiency and accountability in the functioning of the administration.”

Data analytics would help in greater objectivity in policy making, which is essential for flawless execution of any welfare project.

Exuding confidence that Maharashtra would be a leading state in adopting the digital India revolution, a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said. “Advanced technology has helped us to bridge the divide between the haves and have-nots.”

Through effective digital communication, high quality health expertise and education can now reach the villages.

Similarly big data analysis will help the government to channel its resources more effectively.