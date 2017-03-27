Will review BRTS project: Navjot Sidhu

Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was on a thanksgiving tour of his constituency on Sunday. Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was on a thanksgiving tour of his constituency on Sunday.

PUNJAB MINISTER Navjot Singh Sidhu said the new government would review the Rs 600-crore Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) project that was recently launched in Amritsar city. BRTS was the brainchild of Shiromani Akali Dal president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. Former Amritsar East MLA of BJP, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Navjot Sidhu, was never in favour of investing money in BRTS, which is ready for use now and buses have already been plying on a few routes.

Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was on a thanksgiving tour of his constituency on Sunday. “This Rs 600-crore project will be reviewed. It has been built with money collected from people in the form of tax. We will make the required changes in the project according to people’s needs.” As many as 93 buses are planned to run in the 31-kilometre corridor of BRTS. Buses have already begun plying on the 21-km route.

“People should benefit from the project. But they are not getting much from it so far. Buses have been running empty. Autos are faster than these buses. Though the project was launched, its practical viability was not considered. Buses should ply those routes where they are most viable,” said Sidhu.

