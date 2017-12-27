Will reveal political plans on December 31, says Rajinikanth

Top sources said Rajinikanth had finally made up his mind to enter politics. And that he would be wholeheartedly supported by the BJP. Top sources said Rajinikanth had finally made up his mind to enter politics. And that he would be wholeheartedly supported by the BJP.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he would reveal his political plans on December 31. Sources said that he is likely to announce his political entry on that day and would launch his outfit during Pongal with support from the BJP.

“If we decide to go for war, we should be winning it, not just the courage but we need an army too. So, on December 31, I will reveal my political plans,” Rajinikanth said amid huge applause. He was addressing fans at Raghavendra Mandapam, his marriage hall at Kodambakkam, on the first day of his six-day meetings with fans in Chennai.

“Remember, I said I will announce my political plan on December 31, I didn’t say I would announce a political party that day,” he added, as the applause made it seem as if he had just launched a party.

“About my political entry, I do not know how curious the people are, but the media is. Earlier, I said let the time come. But then they ask me why I am making so much hype about my political plans. I repeat here, politics is not new to me. I know its advantages and disadvantages, that is exactly why I was taking more time,” he said.

When contacted, at least three senior BJP leaders refused to comment.

“We are also hearing he will do it this time. Since his fans are spread across all parties, it may be foolish for him to reveal an alliance with a particular party at this stage. First he will float a platform for political interventions and when the time comes, he will take the right decision,” said a senior BJP leader.

“No BJP leaders in the state are involved. The Centre and BJP leaders in Delhi are giving us complete moral support,” said a source close to the actor. RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy is a prominent face from Tamil Nadu who is reportedly being consulted by Rajinikanth in his new venture.

“If TTV Dinakaran can get such a huge victory in an election (RK Nagar bypoll), why not Rajinikanth? Factors projected as challenges for him are meaningless. In a state where only 75 per cent people cast their votes, a party can win the election with less than 25 per cent vote share. Dinakaran has proved that a party symbol doesn’t matter. It may still be tough, but we have complete moral support. Rajinikanth’s plan is to launch the outfit on Pongal in a simple function at Raghavendra Mandapam,” said the source.

Rajinikanth is also being closely watched by the DMK camp, as any such new venture in Tamil Nadu politics could raise major challenges to M K Stalin and his dream to form the next government in the state.

