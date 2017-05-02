Will respond to Pakistan at time and place of our choosing: Army

Late Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh’s mother mourns near her son’s body on its arrival at their village Vain Poin, some 40kms from Amritsar on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo) Late Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh’s mother mourns near her son’s body on its arrival at their village Vain Poin, some 40kms from Amritsar on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo)

Reacting sharply to the mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers by Pakistan, the Army on Tuesday said it will take strong action and respond at a place and time of its choice. “I do not want to say what we will do. Instead of speaking, we will focus on our action at a time and place of our choosing,” Vice Chief of Army Staff Sarath Chand was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“They (Pakistani army) have said it was not done by their forces. Then who did it. Their people came to our area and did it. They will have to take responsibility and face consequences for it,” Chand said.

Earlier in the day, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt spoke to his Pakistani counterpart and expressed concern over the incident. “The DGMO of the Indian army conveyed that such a dastardly and inhuman act is beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response,” the army said in a statement.

The DGMO said that ‘full fire’ support was provided by the Pakistani Army post located in the vicinity of the incident site, reported PTI. The Pakistan army, however, denied any involvement in the attack and asked for actionable evidence

Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar were killed in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley had responded on Monday saying, “sacrifice (of the two killed) will not go in vain” and the Indian armed forces will react “appropriately” to the “inhuman act” of the Pakistani troops. “This is a reprehensible and an inhuman act. Such attacks don’t even take place during war, let alone during peace time. Bodies of soldiers being mutilated is an extreme form of barbaric act,” the defence minister said.

